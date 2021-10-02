MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will offer a blessing of companion animals following the worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti, priest associate at St. Mark’s, will officiate at the blessing, which will take place on the church’s front lawn after the service ends, about 10:45 a.m., because of COVID-19 considerations. Participants — human and animal — should dress for inclement weather. Masks are required during the service, and social distancing will be observed.
For more information, or to arrange a home blessing for animals that would not do well in the church’s lively worship environment, those interested can call the church office at (208) 882-2022.
St. Mark’s is located at 111 S. Jefferson, across from the Moscow Public Library.