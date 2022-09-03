In the Churches

Former college football star and NFL player Tim Tebow will be the guest speaker at the fifth annual Truth and Grace Banquet in Lewiston in February.
Tebow will appear at the banquet Feb. 28, 2023, at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for Reliance Center, a faith-based clinic in Lewiston.
In a news release announcing Tebow’s scheduled appearance, the Reliance Center said it is seeking sponsors for the event. General admission seats for the event will be available in December or January, but those interested in getting seats can email info@reliancecenter.org to get on the list.
———
The Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church will host Dr. Jim Said, of Orofino, for a presentation on “Healing of Mind, Body, & Spirit” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the church at 2673 13th St., in Clarkston. Anyone seeking more information may call (509) 780-8358.
———
“For Such a Time as This” is the theme for the Fresh Fire Aglow meeting planned Sept. 10 at Lewiston Lions Club, 1205 Eighth Ave.
Members will share what being a “Sanctuary for God” has meant to them.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with meetings scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon. Women of all ages are invited. For more information, call (208) 816-6300. Donations to the Lewiston Food Bank will be accepted.
———
All Saints Catholic Church of Lewiston is planning a Fall Harvest Festival on Sept. 11 at the church courtyard in the Lewiston Orchards.
The event is free and open to the public and is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3330 14th St. There will be a country store, live music, games, food, raffle and a beer and wine garden.