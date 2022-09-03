In the Churches

Tim Tebow

 Phil Mccarten

Former college football star and NFL player Tim Tebow will be the guest speaker at the fifth annual Truth and Grace Banquet in Lewiston in February.

Tebow will appear at the banquet Feb. 28, 2023, at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for Reliance Center, a faith-based clinic in Lewiston.

