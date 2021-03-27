The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu includes pulled pork tacos, with chopped tomatoes, sliced olives, sour cream, salsa, cheese, apples and cookies for dessert. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue in Lewiston. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity is returning to in-person worship limited to 35 people with two services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. livestreamed) Palm Sunday with the liturgy of the palms beginning outside. Overflow seating will be available in the church’s parish hall, where the service will be streamed. Holy Wednesday is set for 7 a.m. with a healing Eucharist, Maundy Thursday at 6 p.m., Good Friday services will be at noon and 6 p.m. (6 p.m. livestreamed), and Easter Sunday, April 4, will be at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. livestreamed) and 1 p.m. Reservations are required for Easter Sunday and Sunday Eucharist services and can be made by calling the church office at (208) 791-5062 or emailing office@nativitylewiston.com indicating the time of attendance. Masks and safety protocols will be observed for all services. The requirement of reservations will be temporary and new reservations will need to be made each week. The church is at 721 Eighth St., Lewiston. The live stream is at www.facebook.com/episcopalnativity.
All Saints Catholic Church will hold Holy Week Masses beginning with Palm Sunday, today at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 and 10 a.m. at the church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A Holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, with Stations of the Cross being held at noon Friday, with a Good Friday service set for 7 p.m. An Easter Vigil Mass is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday, with Easter Sunday Masses being at 7:30 and 10 a.m., April 4.
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold their Holy Week Masses beginning with Palm Sunday, today at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A Holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, with a Good Friday service set for 3 p.m., Friday. An Easter Vigil Mass is set for 8 p.m. April 3 with Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. April 4.
A Palm Sunday concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pataha Flour Mill, with Mark Newman and Jon Van Vogt scheduled to play. Admission is free. Also, a community Easter Sunrise Service is scheduled for 7 a.m. April 4 at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Trinity Lutheran Church’s Palm Sunday service is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services are both at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday service is set for 9 a.m. April 4. There will be a covered-dish brunch and an Easter egg hunt to follow. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Hope Rising LC Valley’s four-week Sunday evening event will begin Easter Sunday, April 4. Each evening will feature the band Torn Veil, food, children’s activities, drama, testimonies, messages for inspiration, encouragement and renewal of hope. The event will take place from 6-7 p.m. every Sunday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. There is no cost to attend. More information is at www.hoperisingLCvalley.com.
Calvary Chapel in Lewiston has a Good Friday service scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at its church at 1015 Burrell Ave. Its resurrection service is scheduled for Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. April 4. For more information, call (208) 798-4744.
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold their Holy Week Masses beginning with Palm Sunday at 11:45 a.m. at the church, 305 Birch Ave., E. Lapwai.
A Holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, and their Good Friday service is set for 5:45 p.m. Friday. An Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m. April 4.
Church services at Northfork Presbyterian Church in Ahsahka have started again. They are held every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The church’s annual Easter service will be at 11 a.m. April 4 with CRE Volkhard Graf to bring the message.