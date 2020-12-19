The Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold its 49th annual Christmas Cantata today.
The prelude will start at 4 p.m. with John Vogt and Mark Newman singing a medley of Christmas carols; followed by the cantata program at 4:30 p.m.
Because of the limited seating in the sanctuary, the church is encouraging people to watch the program on livestreaming at lewistonsda.org which will have directions on how to watch the program.
The church is located at 1212 19th St., Lewiston, and can be contacted at (208) 743-1981.
———
The Lewiston Bible Missionary Church will have a celebration of Christmas, “Names of Jesus,” at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is located on the corner of 11th Street and Burrell Avenue.
———
Christmas Eve Masses for All Saints Catholic Church are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. Christmas Day Masses are set for midnight and 9 a.m. Friday. The church is located at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
———
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church will have a Christmas Eve Mass at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The church is located at 205 Birch Ave. E.
———
Christmas Eve Mass for Holy Family Catholic Church will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday. Christmas Day Masses will be at midnight and 9 a.m. The church is located at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
———
An outdoor live Nativity worship with a service of carols and the story of Jesus’ birth is set for 7-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston Orchards.