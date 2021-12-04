Lewiston’s Faith Bible Church is planning a musical Christmas celebration called “One Star, One Child, One Night” at 6 p.m. Sunday at 514 Warner Ave. It is free to attend, and refreshments will be served following the performance.
————
The Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold its 50th annual Christmas Cantata on Dec. 18. The title this year is “A Christmas of Joy, Hope & Peace.” Many churches in the valley will be represented among the performers, and singers from Florida, Colorado, Tennessee, Portland, Ore., Spokane and Walla Walla are scheduled to take part. It is free to attend, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments will be served after the performance. The church is at 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
————
“Jesus the Savior is Born,” a musical celebration of the birth of Jesus, is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lewiston. The church is located at 836 Preston Ave.