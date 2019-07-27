POMEROY — The Pataha Flour Mill’s “Pataha Valley Praise Gathering” is set for 7 p.m. today. The musical event will be led by Ted and Annie Cook of Lewiston and feature favorite Gospel songs about summertime and harvest. A buffet dinner, by donation, will precede the event from 5 to 7 p.m. Buffet reservations are requested by calling (509) 843-3799. Mill directors Jon and Louise Van Vogt will participate in the event, along with various vocalists and instrumentalists from the area. The mill is at 50 Hutchens Hill Road, near Pomeroy.
———
The program “Giddy Up Junction: Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers” will continue this weekend beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and will run every Sunday through Aug. 18 at The House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. It is designed for ages 3 through 12 and will include Bible stories, skits, prizes, crafts, snacks and more. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-1081.
———
A concert by Matt Maher, a Christian music artist, is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Proceeds will go to the All Saints School building project. The cost is $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $18 for groups of six or more. Tickets are available at https://www.itickets.com/events/426360.
———
Registration is open for the Lewis-Clark Bible Institute. Classes begin Sept. 10 at Lewis-Clark State College. Tuition is $35 per class. A list of classes and additional information can be found at http://www.lcbibleinstitute.org. Registration forms are available at His Story Christian Gift Center in Lewiston. Lewis-Clark Bible Institute is a nondenominational, community-based ministry.