New Ground Alliance Church’s 4th annual Trunk or Treat event is set for 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, at 817 Libby St., Clarkston. Vehicles will be decorated and children are invited to trick or treat from trunk to trunk, filling their bags with candy. There is no cost to attend.
———
Fall Fest, a trunk-or-treat style event, is set for 6-8 p.m. Sunday at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. There will be dozens of cars with candy, bounce houses and other carnival-style games. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call the church at (208) 743-3000.
———
A requiem Mass for All Souls’ Day will take place Tuesday at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m. and will be said in the location of the cemetery where several Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet are buried.
———
FERDINAND — Assumption Parish of Ferdinand will hold their annual dinner and raffle Nov. 7 at the Ferdinand Parish Hall, 514 Maple St., Ferdinand. A roast beef and ham dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for adults is $12, children in kindergarten through sixth grade is $6, and children in preschool or younger eat free. The raffle drawing will begin at 4 p.m. with more than 30 chances to win. Bingo will be played all day.