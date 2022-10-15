A quarterly memorial service to remember those who died during the months of July, August or September is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Stanislaus Church in Lewiston.
Those who attend are asked to park in back of the church at 633 Fifth Ave. All are welcome to come and remember loved ones, according to a news release.
Those seeking more information may call (208) 799-5402.
———
CAMERON — The Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s annual turkey dinner and auction is scheduled for Oct. 22.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with a homemade dinner of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, rolls and pie, which is served until 7 p.m. That will be followed by a live auction.
The price of the dinner is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. Gluten-free options are available.
According to church records, this will be the 100th dinner sponsored by the Cameron women. The church began in 1891, but the women of the church (who didn’t get a vote in the church until 1962) began the Ladies Aid in 1921 “and it was decided to hold a sale and supper for the benefit of the Aid.” The cost at that time was 50 cents.
The Cameron church is located at 12633 Cameron Road, which is 5 miles east of Kendrick at the top of Southwick Grade at mile marker 4. Those with questions may call (208) 289-3607.