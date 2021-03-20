A community fellowship meeting will take place at Church By God’s Design, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. There will be a free meal at 5 p.m. with testimonies, sharing what God is doing and talents. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and donations will be accepted. There will be a service at 10 a.m. Sunday with speakers Candy Munds and friend.
The Lewiston Bible Missionary Church will hold services every night at 7 p.m. today through March 28 and at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and March 28 with the featured speaker Rev. Tim Lawton. The church is located at 11th Street and Burrell Avenue.
The Genesee Idaho Knights of Columbus will hold a fundraiser breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast will be severed at the new Genesee Fire Hall, 235 W. Chestnut St. The menu includes sausage, eggs, hash browns, juice and coffee. Takeouts and limited seating will be available. The cost is by donation.