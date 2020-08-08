The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The First Church of the Nazarene is calling its people to pray for the local schools throughout the month of August. This past week was dedicated to praying for the various school boards, superintendents, principals and other administrative personnel represented in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Starting Sunday, the week will be spent praying for the teachers in all of the schools in the valley. Beginning Aug. 16, the week will be used to pray for all the various support personnel in the schools. Beginning Aug. 23, the week will be for praying for all the students in the many schools in the valley. Beginning Aug. 30, the final week will be dedicated to praying for the parents of all the students. The church is at 1700 Eighth St. in Lewiston.