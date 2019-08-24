A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
The church’s food pantry is open from 8:45 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
———
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s “Mass on the Grass” Holy Eucharist service is set for 11 a.m. Sunday at Ghormley Park, which is on west Third Street behind the Palouse Inn.
Accessible parking is available between the park utility structure and West Park Elementary School.
The Rev. Robin Biffle of St. Mark’s will preside and preach, and ad hoc instrumentalists will offer music.
The worship service followed by a covered-dish picnic is open to all.
In case of rain, the service will be held at St. Mark’s, 111 S. Jefferson St.. The 9:30 a.m. service at St. Mark’s is canceled.
The regular worship schedule will resume Sept. 1. Additional information can be found at stmarkschurchmoscow.org or by calling St. Mark’s office at (208) 882-2022.
———
POMEROY — Pataha Flour Mills, near Pomeroy, will hold its 22nd annual “Hometown Revival” Old-time Gospel Sing at 3 p.m. Sunday in the upstairs Houser Room.
The event will feature favorite gospel songs performed by various artists from the region, including Mark Newman, of Clarkston, and mill director Jon Van Vogt, who will play the mill instruments and bring vocal numbers.
There will also be inspirational community singing and testimonies.
The event will be followed by a covered-dish meal for all.
A free-will offering will be received for the ongoing preservation and use of the historic mill.
Additional information is available by calling (509) 843-3799.