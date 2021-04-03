CrossPoint Alliance Church will hold four Easter gatherings at 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Each service will include a time of music and a message focused on “hope through Jesus.” Complimentary coffee will be offered, and classes for children will be available. The four services also will be available online through the church’s website at crosspointlew.org/live. Fore more information, call (208) 743-3000 or visit crosspointlew.org/easter.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity is returning to in-person worship limited to 35 people at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. livestreamed) and 1 p.m. Easter Sunday. Reservations are required for Easter Sunday and Sunday Eucharist services and can be made by calling the church office at (208) 791-5062, or emailing office@nativitylewiston.com, indicating the time of attendance. Masks and safety protocols will be observed for all services. The requirement of reservations will be temporary, so new reservations will need to be made each week. The church is at 721 Eighth St., Lewiston. The livestream is at www.facebook.com/episcopalnativity.
———
All Saints Catholic Church will hold an Easter Vigil Mass at 7:15 p.m. today, with Easter Sunday Masses being at 7:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
———
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold an Easter Vigil Mass set for 8 p.m. today with Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
———
A community Easter Sunrise Service is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church’s Easter Sunday service is set for 9 a.m. Sunday. There will be a no-charge, covered-dish brunch and an Easter egg hunt to follow. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
Hope Rising LC Valley’s four-week Sunday evening event will begin Easter Sunday. Each evening will feature the band Torn Veil, food, children’s activities, drama, testimonies, messages for inspiration, encouragement and renewal of hope. The event will take place from 6-7 p.m. every Sunday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. There is no cost to attend. More information is at www.hoperisingLCvalley.com.
———
Calvary Chapel in Lewiston will hold a resurrection service at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday. For more information, call (208) 798-4744. The church is at 1015 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
———
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 305 Birch Ave., E. Lapwai.
———
Church services at Northfork Presbyterian Church in Ahsahka have started again. They are held every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The church’s annual Easter service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday with CRE Volkhard Graf to bring the message.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church’s Bright Sunday is set for 9 a.m. April 11. The church will continue the Easter celebration with jokes and funny hats. Attendees are welcome to join the kazoo chorus in a “rousing hymn.” The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.