The conference of the Lewiston Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will convene today and Sunday. Conference sessions will be under the direction of Stake President Matthew Clegg. Today, a leadership meeting will be held at 4 p.m. and a meeting for all adults will be held at 7 p.m. The general session will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. All sessions will take place at the Lewiston Stake Center located at Ninth Street and Preston Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity has announced the arrival of its new priest who will serve as the interim vicar, the Rev. Beverly Hosea, TSSF. Hosea comes from Spokane and has previously served congregations in Seattle, the Yakima Valley, Minnesota and Texas. Besides being an Episcopal priest, she is also a member of the Third Order, Society of St. Francis, a religious order in the Anglican Communion. As a Franciscan sister, she is active in ministries of economic and environmental justice. She is also the executive director of the Community of the Lamb, a nonprofit organization through which she teaches meditation. The Episcopal Church of the Nativity is now returning to its fall schedule of Sunday Eucharist at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with Christian education for youth and adults. The greater community is invited to meet Hosea this coming Sunday after the 10:30 a.m. Eucharist. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The Rev. Dan Goddard will take over as pastor of Living Heritage Free Methodist Church in the Clarkston Heights next weekend. Goddard’s first service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the church located at 2534 Appleside Boulevard. Goddard was born in Billings, Mont., and has served in churches in Oregon, Louisiana, Minnesota, and most recently in Evart, Mich. Goodard holds master’s degrees in theology and ministry in Christian counseling. Goddard and his wife, Elizabeth, have three sons and one daughter. Elizabeth Goddard is a Christian fiction writer who has written more than 40 novels.
———
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will be observing the ELCA national day of service with a guest speaker, Sherry Hall, housing case manager for Quality Behavioral Health Services. Her talk on homelessness in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is set for 9 a.m. Sunday during worship. A covered-dish brunch will follow worship. Those gathered will assemble hygiene bags for homeless neighbors. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 3434 Sixth St. in the Lewiston Orchards.
———
All Saints Catholic Church will host a Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church grounds located at 3330 14th St., Lewiston. This family event includes a pulled pork or hot dog meal, live music, craft beer and wine, country store, petting zoo, bouncy castle, kids games, bingo and raffle.
———
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston, will host a Sunday School Rally Day and Community Barbecue and covered-dish meal for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Canned food donations will be accepted for the Asotin County Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, neighbors and lawn chairs. Hot dogs, hamburgers and meal items are provided by Our Savior’s Lutheran Church members. This event is open to the public. More information is available by calling (509) 758-7751.
———
ASOTIN — Asotin United Methodist Church’s free community dinner is set for noon Sunday. The meal will be served in the Education Building (behind the church) at 313 Second St.
———
A free food distribution is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston outside rain or shine. Attendees are asked to bring their own bag. The food includes produce, nutritious perishable products and beef. No appointment or documentation is needed to access the distribution. Additional information is available by contacting Gary Carson at (509) 254-1107.