The Clarkston Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference noon Sunday at the meetinghouse, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. Bishop Reid Folsom will conduct the service and Stake President Matt Clegg will preside.
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is sponsoring a workshop titled “Songs for Healing and Wholeness,” led by composer Paul Vasile, from 6-8 p.m. Monday. The church is located at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow-Latah Public Library. Vasile is executive director of Music That Makes Community, a nonprofit ecumenical organization whose mission is to help people connect and learn through singing. He currently serves as the director of music at Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis. Music That Makes Community is centered on paperless song leading. Organizers are asking a $20 donation for the Monday workshop, which includes a light evening meal. Scholarships and work-trade are available. Reservations at requested by calling St. Mark’s at (208) 882-2022 or emailing stmark@moscow.com. Additional information can be found at www.musicthatmakescommunity.org.
Vasile also will lead a free community sing Sunday at the Uma Center, 414 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Donations will be accepted for Weekend Food for Kids and to support the work of MMC.