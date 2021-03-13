The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Baked spaghetti with meatballs, salad, garlic bread, green beans and homemade cookies will be served. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The remaining fish fry of the Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 is from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. Because of social-distancing protocols related to COVID-19, there will be limited seating available in the All Saints parish social hall. Options for takeout also will be available. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/KofC1024.
———
In-person Sunday worship at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity will begin March 28, Palm Sunday, with two services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. every Sunday as well as Wednesday’s 7 a.m. Healing Eucharist. A maximum of 35 in attendance are allowed in the church. To attend, the church requests reservations by emailing the office at office@nativitylewiston.com or by calling (208) 743-9121. All attendees must be masked and follow the church’s safety protocols.