This week’s musical events at the Pataha Flour Mill will begin with a buffet dinner by donation from 5-7 p.m. Spirituals will be played on the mill’s Wurlitzer organ at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. program featuring a wide variety of songs presented by various local vocalists and instrumentalists. There is no cost to attend.
Because of the funeral Mass at 2 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity for the Rev. Bill Caradine, former rector of the church, the Saturday Supper community dinner has been moved to 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The supper menu will include hamburger stew with carrots and potatoes, green salad, dinner rolls and butter. A supper is also set for 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the church, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. For additional information, call the church office at (208) 743-9121.