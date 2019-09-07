Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will be observing the ELCA national day of service with a guest speaker, Sherry Hall, housing case manager for Quality Behavioral Health Services. Her talk on homelessness in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is set for 9 a.m. Sunday during worship. A covered-dish brunch will follow worship. Those gathered will assemble hygiene bags for homeless neighbors. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 3434 Sixth St. in the Lewiston Orchards.
———
All Saints Catholic Church will host a Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church grounds located at 3330 14th St., Lewiston. This family event includes a pulled pork or hot dog meal, live music, craft beer and wine, country store, petting zoo, bouncy castle, kids games, bingo and raffle.
———
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston, will host a Sunday School Rally Day and Community Barbecue and covered-dish meal for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Canned food donations will be accepted for the Asotin County Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, neighbors and lawn chairs. Hot dogs, hamburgers and meal items are provided by Our Savior’s Lutheran Church members. This event is open to the public. More information is available by calling (509) 758-7751.
———
ASOTIN — Asotin United Methodist Church’s free community dinner is set for noon Sunday. The meal will be served in the Education Building (behind the church) at 313 Second St.
———
A free food distribution is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston outside rain or shine. Attendees are asked to bring their own bag. The food includes produce, nutritious perishable products and beef. No appointment or documentation is needed to access the distribution. Additional information is available by contacting Gary Carson at (509) 254-1107.