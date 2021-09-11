In the churches

Lance Raff was called to be the new Bishop for the Kamiah 2nd ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was born in Heber City, Utah, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University. Raff served a mission in Tempe, Ariz., from 1996-98. He is in the trucking and excavation business and is married to Laureen Vickery. They have five children: Joseph, 15, Marjorie, 9, Vic, 5, Lincoln, 3, and Conrad, 1. Raff’s 1st counselor is Joshua Crosby and 2nd counselor is Trent Bodily.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are optional for those fully vaccinated, and required for those not fully vaccinated. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.