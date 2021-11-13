In the churches

Duke McFarland, of the Lewiston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been called to serve a 24-month mission in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission. He is the son of Shawn and Joanna McFarland, of Lewiston.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu includes pulled pork, soft taco (pulled pork, cheese, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, black olives), an apple and a cookie. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west door on Eighth Street. Masks are required for all who enter the church building. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The Bahá’í communities of Moscow, Latah County, Pullman and Whitman County are planning several events this month to honor the death 100 years ago of Abdu’l-Bahá, the son of the prophet/founder of the faith.
The Palouse Bahá’í Events Task Force is asking for artwork on the themes “A CommUNITY Needs Unity” and “We Are All the Flowers of One Garden” from people age 3 to 15 years old. Artwork should be submitted by 8 p.m. Thursday at the Moscow Food Co-op, where it will be on display until Nov. 28. People may create their own artwork or use coloring sheets provided at the Moscow Food Co-op. Those seeking more information may write to palouse.bahai.events@gmail.com.
The group is also planning a local online screening of the film “Exemplar,” about the life of Abdu’l-Bahá. It is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 28. Those who want to watch may request a Zoom link by emailing palouse.bahai.events@gmail.com.