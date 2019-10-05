Cowboy Church will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Guardian Angel Barn, 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston.
There will be poetry and Gospel music.
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will celebrate “Care of Creation” Sunday with a blessing of the animals during worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in conjunction with the Feast of St. Francis.
Deceased pets also will be remembered. For additional information or to arrange a home blessing for animals that would not do well in the church’s worship environment, can call the church office at (208) 882-2022. St. Mark’s is located at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow Public Library.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity’s blessing of animal companions is set for 1 p.m. Sunday on the church grounds.
Each year near the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4) churches often provide special prayers for animals and the environment. Participants are asked to bring their animals either on leash or in a carrier. Healthy treats for dogs and cats will be provided as well as water.
For other animals not participating, their owners are asked to bring an appropriate treat. For larger animals for which it is not convenient to have them present, participants are encouraged to bring a photo or a toy animal of the same species.
A blessing prayer will be offered for each animal and their human companion.
Additional information is available by calling the church at (208) 743-9121. The church is at 713 Eighth St., Lewiston.