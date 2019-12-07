KAMIAH — The First Indian Presbyterian Church in Kamiah is planning a fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the church, located at 4335 Church Canyon Road. There will be a rummage sale, baked goods sale and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Christmas activities. For more information, contact Gwen Carter at (208) 816-1782.
ASOTIN — The Asotin United Methodist Church will serve a free community dinner at noon Sunday. The meal will be served in the Education Building (behind the church) at 313 Second St.
The Clarkston United Methodist Church will feature music of the season at 6 p.m. Sunday. The cantata, “Come Let Us Adore Him,” will be performed by a mixed choir with narration. The church is located on the corner of 13th Street and Highland Avenue in Clarkston.