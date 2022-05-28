In the Churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pick-up, as well as in-person dining through the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open from 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Payton Bigler, 19, of Lewiston’s Riverview Ward has been called to serve in the Peru Iquitos Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bigler’s parents are LD and Valerie Bigler, of Lewiston.
The Legacy Quartet of Hobe Sound, Fla., will be performing gospel music at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. All are welcome to attend the free event. More information is available call (208) 746-7393.
A “praise gathering” is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Pataha Flour Mill near Pomeroy. It will be preceded by dinner at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to make reservations by calling (509) 843-3799.
A fifth Sunday sing is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday at SonRise Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.