The conference of the Lewiston Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will convene today and Sunday. Conference sessions will be under the direction of Stake President Matthew Clegg. A leadership meeting will be held at 4 p.m. today and an adult meeting at 7 p.m. The general membership session will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. All sessions will be held at the Lewiston Stake Center located at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
The Potlatch Knights of Columbus will host their annual sausage breakfast fundraiser March 15 from 7-11 a.m. at Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St. The cost is $9 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and $24 for an immediate family. All proceeds will go to the group’s scholarship fund.
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 is offering a fish fry from 5-6:30 p.m. Fridays, March 13, 20, 27 and April 3 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/KofC1024.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston will host a Lent Soup, Bread and Devotion event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The church is located at 920 Eighth Ave.