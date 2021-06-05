In the churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity commences its Sunday summer schedule with one service, Eucharist with music at 9 a.m. Sunday. In-person coffee hour will follow the service. Masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Additional information is available by calling the office during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
PULLMAN — Sacred Heart Parish Social Justice Ministry will present a conversation with Jeff Guillory called “Dialogue with Our Neighbors: Let’s Talk About Race.” The event is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church, 440 NE Ash St., in Pullman. Guillory is the former director of Washington State University’s Office of Diversity Education. He is a nationally recognized presenter and educator and has more than 40 years of experience with diversity training in the Northwest, including K-12. The event will be held outdoors on the lawn next to the parish social hall. Attendees are to be socially distanced, masked and are welcome to bring lawn chairs for seating. Folding chairs will be provided if needed.
———
“Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth about Jesus” is planned for Vacation Bible School at Orchards Baptist Church, and will run from 5:30-8 p.m. June 14-18. There is no cost to attend and dinner will be provided. The church is at 1002 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.