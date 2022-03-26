The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
A Praise Gathering at Pataha Flour Mill, near Pomeroy, will begin at 7 p.m. today, and will be proceeded by dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner is by donation. To make a reservation, call (509) 843-3799.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The tri-parishes of St. Mary’s in Cottonwood, Assumption in Ferdinand and St. Anthony in Greencreek are having a Lenten Movie Fellowship Night during the Lent season. Movies will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursdays from this week until April 7 at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville. There is no charge, but concessions will be available for a charge. Here is the remaining schedule — Thursday, “The Prince of Egypt,” G; April 7, “Passion of the Christ,” R.
———
POTLATCH — A rummage and bake sale and silent auction is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at Grace Community Church in Potlatch. All funds raised will go toward needs in Ukraine. Donated saleable items and assistance are encouraged. The church is at 305 Fourth St., Potlatch.