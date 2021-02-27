The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Ave. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
Midweek services are now resuming for attendance for 10 or fewer in person at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity. The Wednesday healing Eucharist is at 7 a.m. and morning prayer is at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. The following COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place: sign-in with personal contact information; affirm that attendee is symptom-free and not running a fever; wash hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizer; wear face mask over both mouth and nose; and observe a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others outside of family groups. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday Eucharist continues to be livestreamed on the Nativity Facebook page with communion available in the parking lot immediately following the service. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 is offering a fish fry from 5:45-7:15 p.m. every Friday through March 19 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. The remaining fish fries are scheduled March 5, 12 and 19. Because of social-distancing protocols related to COVID-19, there will be limited seating available in the All Saints parish social hall. Options for takeout also will be available. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/KofC1024.