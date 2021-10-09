The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required for all who enter the church building. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
MOSCOW — The Right Rev. Gretchen Rehberg will preach at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Sunday. This will be her third official visitation to St. Mark’s since being elected the ninth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane in 2016. Bishop Rehberg will preside at the Holy Eucharist, including confirmation and reception of new members of the Episcopal Church. Worship will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s, 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow-Latah Public Library. Masks are required during the service and social distancing will be observed. After the service, the bishop will be the guest at a reception and respond to questions of the congregation at an informal forum. Earlier, she will meet with members of St. Mark’s governing board, the Vestry. Rehberg grew up on a small farm near Pullman. Before entering the ordained ministry, she was a professor of organic chemistry at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania and served her community as an EMT and firefighter. She holds a master of divinity from the General Theological Seminary in New York, a doctorate of ministry from Wesley Seminary in Washington, D.C., and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Minnesota. From 2006-17, she served as the rector of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston. The Episcopal Diocese of Spokane encompasses Washington east of the Cascades and Idaho north of the Salmon River. It includes 31 congregations, two specialized missions, two bishop’s chapels and a camp on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Camp Cross, named for a former bishop of the diocese.
The Rev. David and Faye Nichols will be ministering at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at SonRise Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston Heights. The Nicholses officiate at Sedro-Woolley Community Church, and are former pastors at the Pomeroy Assembly of God. Ted and Annie Cook will present a concert of country gospel music in a “Farewell Concert,” at 6 p.m. Sunday at SonRise Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston Heights, along with Pastor Jon Vogt. A reception will follow, honoring the couple as they move back to their family in Texas.
A Public Square Rosary Rally is set for noon Oct. 16 at St. Mary’s Church, 503 Garrett St., in Cottonwood. This Public Square Rosary sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will be one of more than 20,000 rallies that will take place in United States on that day. The event will take place rain or shine. Participants can walk the 0.3 mile or you stay at the church and pray the rosary.