KAMIAH — The Kamiah 1st and Grangeville congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold their annual ward conferences this week.
The Kamiah 1st Ward will hold its conference at 9 a.m. Sunday. The conference will be held at the meetinghouse located on U.S. Highway 12 in Kamiah. Bishop David Montgomery will conduct the service, and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.
The Grangeville Ward will hold its conference at 10 a.m. July 25. It will take place at the meetinghouse located at 403 N. Blvd. Bishop Cory Smith will conduct the service, and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.
———
KAMIAH — Faith Lutheran Church at Kamiah, whose history dates back about 70 years, is seeking a new pastor.
The church has been without a full-time leader since its previous pastor took ill months ago, said Burton Willey, a member of the church. A church committee is searching for a new full-time pastor, but would also accept a temporarily fill-in. It is a paid position, Willey said.
Those interested may call Willey at (208) 935-5691 or his wife, LaVerne Willey, at (208) 935-5052.