A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
Orchards Community Church will sponsor a GriefShare seminar titled “Surviving the Holidays,” set to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at 822 Bryden Ave., Building A, Lewiston. The class will address how to navigate the holidays after the loss of a loved one, and how to deal with traditions and social events.
Holy Family School Foundation will host the “Mini Ho Ho” Christmas Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the new parish hall at Holy Family Parish on Chestnut Street in Clarkston. There will be fresh holiday and themed wreaths, fresh poinsettias, as well as lots of holiday craft items for sale. Free coffee, apple cider, donuts and muffins will be served.