The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will present a “Blue Christmas” liturgy of prayers and music at 3 p.m. today in the church. December is a difficult month for many in terms of grief, long, dark nights, stressful relationships and disappointed expectations. This service includes the lighting of many candles, healing prayers and hope-filled music. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1700 Eighth St., will have a special Christmas Sunday program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. More information can be found at firstnaz.com and at the FirstNaz Lewiston Facebook page.
———
All Saints Catholic Church will present a Christmas concert at noon Sunday. The church is at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
———
All Saints Catholic Church’s Christmas Masses include 4 p.m. Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Mass and Christmas Day Masses at midnight and 9 a.m. Dec. 25. The church is at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
———
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai located at 205 Birch Ave E. will have a 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass on Dec. 24.
———
Christmas Masses for Holy Family Catholic Church at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, include 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. Christmas Day on Dec. 25.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church’s Traditional Candlelight and Christmas Carol Worship Service with Holy Communion will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1700 Eighth St., will hold a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be a Christmas Carol Sing beginning at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 26. More information can be found at firstnaz.com and at the FirstNaz Lewiston Facebook page.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity’s Christmas Eve services will be at 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 24. The Christmas Day service will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. The regular Sunday service is set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 26 and will include lessons and carols befitting the Christmas Story. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Additional information is available from the church office, with hours 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.
———
Gateway Church, located at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, is planning at Christmas Eve communion service at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. The church is also planning a special New Year’s Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the service. More information is available at gatewaychurchlewiston.com.