The country-gospel duo Tom and Debbie Trammel will be in concert at 9 a.m. Sunday at Craigmont Community Church and at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the Nazarene of Moscow, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. Debbie plays bass guitar, Tom plays lead guitar and together they sing and harmonize songs bringing a message of love, hope and restoration, and they share the reality of Jesus Christ in their lives. An offering will be taken.
———
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Pfizer) with Public Health – Idaho North Central District is set for 10-11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Adults and children ages 12 and older can receive the vaccine.
———
Destination Dig is the theme of next week’s Vacation Bible School at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St. in Lewiston. Kids age 3 to those who just completed sixth grade are welcome. Bible stories, crafts, games and treats are planned from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Registration forms can be printed at tammanyviewbaptist.org for faster check-in. More information is available at (208) 746-5031.
———
AHSAHKA — The Orofino Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, the Clearwater Crusaders for Christ, will host the fifth annual Run for the Son fundraiser, with its Bug Splat Ride, June 26.
The ride is open to all motorcyclists with a $10 donation, which includes a bug splat target. The largest splat on the target wins bragging rights and a prize of $100. There will also be prizes for closest to the center, the most splats and the furthest traveled. The association’s Run for the Son started as an effort to provide one motorcycle to a pastor in Guatemala. Run for the Son has now provided transportation to 14,575 pastors, evangelists and Christian workers around the world.
Registration is at the View Point, second turn-in, Dworshak Reservoir, in Ahsahka. Sign-in is at 10 a.m., and the ride starts at 11 a.m. Hot dogs will be served after the ride.
