The Rev. Joe Nwokoye (“Pastor Joe”) will speak at the 49ers Saddle Club, 6601 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. There will be a morning service at 11 a.m. and an evening service at 7 p.m. both on Sunday. Nwokoye is based out of Scotland and has been led by the Lord to share the Gospel in countries, such as India, Gabon, Ghana, Cameroon, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Turkey, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States. The services will include healing, prayers, challenges and blessings. Additional information is available by calling Crystal at (208) 791-1777.
———
Ted and Annie Cook will present a country Gospel concert, along with the Rev. Jon Van Vogt, at 6 p.m. Sunday at SonRise Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston Heights. A Valentine-themed fellowship time will follow the concert for all.
———
The Rev. Rodger Moyer, senior general moderator of the National Bible Missionary Church, will be the featured speaker set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Bible Missionary Church, located at the corner of 11th Street and Burrell Avenue. He will be accompanied by his wife, Enelda Moyer. The couple will share their recent travel experiences visiting the denominations mission fields.
———
A 13-week Christian based nondenominational weekly divorce support group will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church administration building, 609 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The meetings are for those who are separated or going through a divorce. Additional information is available by calling the church at (208) 743-4444.