The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. tonight at the church.
The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue.
The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
Illusionist and comedian Dennis Zech is scheduled to perform his Ministry Through Mystery show at 6 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Chapel in the Lewiston Orchards.
The show is free and recommended for people 5 and older. The church is located at 1015 Burrell Ave. The phone number is (208) 798-4744.