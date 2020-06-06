A free community dinner drive-through is set for 5 p.m. today at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., in the Lewiston Orchards. Everyone is welcome.
———
MOSCOW — Two churches are teaming up to offer free food to Moscow-area children this summer. The distribution program will begin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St. in Moscow.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse sponsor Weekend Food for Kids to supplement the Moscow School District’s free weekday lunch program in the summer. Each weekend bag contains two days’ worth of kid-friendly meals and snacks, as well as fresh fruit and beverages.
Any child who needs food is eligible, organizers say. There is no limit on the number of children per household who can participate. No application is required.
Members of St. Mark’s started Weekend Food for Kids in 2014, distributing around 25 bags a week initially. The UUCP joined in 2015 as the need increased. In 2019, the program gave away an average of 128 bags a week to children in need. A variety of other organizations and individuals support the program with donations of money, food or time.
Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation should contact either church’s office: saintmark.moscow@gmail.com or uuchurch@moscow.com.