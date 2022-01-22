A March for Life event for those opposed to abortion is scheduled for 10 a.m. today in downtown Lewiston.
Those who attend are asked to gather at Brackenbury Square at 605 Main St., and then march to the Nez Perce County Courthouse at 1230 Main St. before returning to Brackenbury Square. Kelly Turney of Hope Center of Grangeville will be the keynote speaker.
———
A quarterly memorial service to remember those who died during the months of October, November and December will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Stanislaus Parish Center in Lewiston.
The parish center is located behind the church at 633 Fifth Ave. Parking will also be available behind the church. All are welcome.
Masks will be required and will be available. Those seeking more information may call (208) 799-5402.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required for all who enter the church building. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.