Two Lewiston churches are working together to put on a Harvest Luncheon and Country Store from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall. The luncheon will feature homemade soups and pies with wheat/white breads and a beverage for $8. There is no charge for children younger than 6. The Country Store will be stocked with homemade crafts and food items.
The event is being planned by Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Shekinah Christian Community. All proceeds will be donated to the Snake River Community Clinic. The clinic serves the uninsured and the medically needy; it functions on a first-come, first-serve basis. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston.
———
A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
———
PATAHA — The Pataha Flour Mill will have its “Pataha Valley Praise Gathering” at 7 p.m. today, preceded by a buffet dinner (by donation) from 5-7 p.m. Reservations are requested by calling (509) 843-3799.
———
Faith Bible Church Revival Services will run Sunday through Nov. 3 at 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The services are set for 6:30 p.m. nightly and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speakers/musicians include Dan and Beth Batton and Kathy Zink, pianist.
———
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will host a Trunk or Treat from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot behind the church building. The church is located at 3434 Sixth St., in the Lewiston Orchards. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-8159.
