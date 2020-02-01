Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will serve the following missions:
Danny and Maria Nielson, of the Clarkston Ward, have been called to serve in the Washington Spokane Mission.
John and Dixie Larson, of the Lewiston 1st Ward, have been called to serve in the Adriatic South Mission (Albanian speaking). They entered the Provo Missionary Training Center.
Mason Bartschi, of Lewiston 2nd Ward, entered the Mexico MTC on March 12, 2019. Bartschi is serving in the Houston Texas East Mission (Spanish speaking). Bartschi’s parents are Travis and Brie Bartschi.
McKenna Steadman, of Lewiston 3rd Ward, entered the Provo MTC on Oct. 23, 2019. She entered the mission field Dec. 6. She is serving in a Portland, Ore., mission (Spanish speaking). Her parents are Daniel and Jennifer Steadman.
Clayton Brown, of the Grangeville Ward, has been called to serve in the Costa Rica San Jose East Mission (Spanish speaking) for a 24-month mission. He entered the Mexico Missionary Training Center and is the son of Joel and Brandy Brown, of Grangeville.
Michael Told, of the Grangeville Ward, entered Provo MTC on June 10, 2019. He is serving the Bolivia Santa Cruz North Mission. His parents are Matthew and Katie Told, of Grangeville.
Logan Richardson, of the Clarkston 2nd Ward, has been called to serve in the Brazil Curitiba Mission (Portuguese speaking) for a 24-month mission. He entered the Brazil Missionary Training Center and is the son of Todd and Marci Richardson, of Clarkston.
Abigail Blackmon, of the Riverview Ward, has been called to serve in the Iowa City Mission for an 18-month mission. She entered the Provo Utah Missionary Training Center and is the daughter of Kelly and Susan Blackmon, of Clarkston.
James Brume, of the Riverview Ward, has been called to the Colombia Medellin Mission (Spanish speaking) to serve for 24 months. He entered the Colombia Missionary Training Center and is the son of David and Jennifer Brume, of Lewiston.
Taylor Carton, of the Clarkston Ward, has been called to serve in the Chile Santiago West Mission (Spanish speaking) for an 18-month Spanish-speaking mission. She entered the Mexico Missionary Training Center on Dec. 17, 2019. She is the daughter of David and Carolyn Carton, of Clarkston.