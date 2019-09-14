MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will sponsor a communitywide open house today to honor the Rev. Robin Biffle for her 11 years of ministry.
She is retiring at the end of September.
The reception will be from 1-3 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Light refreshments will be served.
Biffle has been rector (chief pastor) at St. Mark’s since 2008. She has served in a variety of leadership roles for the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, including the Diocesan Council and the Commission on Ministry.
She was a delegate to the denomination’s General Convention three times: 2012, 2015 and 2018.
———
Gateway Church’s first service in its new building is set for 9 a.m. Sunday. The church’s nursery is open and there will be a special children service. The church is at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
———
The Nezperce Christian Church will host a worship service in the Nezperce Lions Park at 9:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a community covered-dish meal. Worship service will be given by Traber Cass from Boise Bible College along with the Boise Bible College Worship Team. Attendees are invited to bring a dish to share, a chair and to celebrate while growing in faith.
———
The Rev. Dan Goddard will take over as pastor of Living Heritage Free Methodist Church in the Clarkston Heights next weekend. Goddard’s first service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church located at 2534 Appleside Boulevard.
Goddard was born in Billings, Mont., and has served in churches in Oregon, Louisiana, Minnesota, and most recently in Evart, Mich. Goodard holds a master’s degrees in theology and ministry in Christian counseling.
Goddard and his wife, Elizabeth, have three sons and one daughter. Elizabeth Goddard is a Christian fiction writer who has written more than 40 novels.
———
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will host monthly Sunday School Festivals from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Sunday. Lunch will be included. All kids 4 years old through sixth grade are welcome. More information is available by calling (208) 743-8159. The church is at 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston.
———
Orchards Nazarene Church will be hosting its annual Fall Spiritual Renewal services, starting Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Rev. Jerry McConnell from Boise. The worship leader is John Hughes of Courtyard Ministries from Lewiston.
This year’s theme is “Soaking in the Psalms in September.” Service times are Sunday at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., and evening services Monday through Wednesday will start at 6:30 p.m.
The church is located at 347 Thain Road.