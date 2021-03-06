The Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary 631 fish fry will be from 5-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent through April 2. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds benefit the Eagles’ scholarship fund.
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 is offering a fish fry from 5:45-7:15 p.m. every Friday through March 19 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. The remaining fish fries are scheduled March 12 and 19. Because of social-distancing protocols related to COVID-19, there will be limited seating available in the All Saints parish social hall. Options for takeout also will be available. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/KofC1024.