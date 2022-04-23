The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pick-up as well as in-person dining through the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The menu is a pulled pork soft taco, a cookie and an apple. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The Lewiston 3rd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at 9 a.m. Sunday. The conference will take place in the Stake Center located at 836 Preston Ave. in Lewiston. Bishop Brad Stoddard will conduct the service with President Matthew Clegg presiding. The conference is open to the public.