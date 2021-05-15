Mark McCurties, a practitioner of Christian Science healing, will present a free talk titled, “How God’s love can change your life and the world,” set for 2 p.m. today at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Mark McCurties is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. He travels from his home in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Nashville-based New Legacy Project will be live in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 1100 Elm St. Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound and homespun humor. They were recently honored with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the Year at the prestigious AGA awards show in Nashville. There is no cost to attend this nondenominational concert and it is recommend that attendees arrive early for best seating. All required social distancing practices will be observed.
Lewiston’s Trinity Lutheran Church is planning an adult education class titled, “Roots of our Faith,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at 920 Eighth Ave. The class will be based on a book by James Nestingen. It will serve as a refresher class or a way to learn about Lutheranism.