Gateway Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be singing, communion and a special message. The church will also have Christmas morning service at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. There will be a song service, followed by a Christmas message, and there will be coffee and conversation afterward. All are welcome to attend. Gateway Church is located at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.

