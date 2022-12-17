Gateway Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be singing, communion and a special message. The church will also have Christmas morning service at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. There will be a song service, followed by a Christmas message, and there will be coffee and conversation afterward. All are welcome to attend. Gateway Church is located at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will offer services at 3 and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, each a service of Holy Eucharist, with hymns. The Nativity Choir also will participate at the 7 p.m. service. Services on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 are at 8 a.m. (said service) and 10:30 a.m. (with hymns and Choir). The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston, with office hours 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. The phone number is (208) 743-9121.
———
A Christmas Eve music service is planned Dec. 24 at Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive. It will start with a musical prelude at 5:45 p.m., followed by “Lessons in Carols” at 6 p.m. The church is also planning Christmas Day services at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 25.
———
CrossPoint Alliance Church is planning Christmas Eve services at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Each service will feature music, candle lighting and a message about the hope of Jesus. Child care is available for newborns through 4-year-olds, with activity packets offered for older children. The church will broadcast the three services Dec. 24 at crosspointlew.org/live. The church is also planning an online-only service at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25. The church is located at 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. More information is available by calling (208) 743-3000 or visiting crosspointlew.org/christmas.