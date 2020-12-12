The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church.
The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required.
The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold its 49th annual Christmas Cantata on Dec. 19.
The prelude will start at 4 p.m. with John Vogt and Mark Newman singing a medley of Christmas carols; followed by the cantata program at 4:30 p.m.
Because of the limited seating in the sanctuary, the church is encouraging people to watch the program on live streaming at lewistonsda.org which will have directions on how to watch the program.
The church is located at 1212 19th St., Lewiston and can be contacted at (208) 743-1981.