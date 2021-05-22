In the churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu includes penne pasta and meatballs, green beans, French bread and homemade cookies. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Ave. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth St. Masks continue to be required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will welcome the Rt. Rev. Gretchen Rehberg, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, on Sunday for Celebration of the Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Bishop Rehberg was rector of the church from 2006-17. The church will hold a forum between services at 9 a.m. on the lawn (weather permitting) with coffee and light snacks. Social distancing and mask protocols will be in place for all in attendance. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.