The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required for all who enter the church building. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual Children’s Christmas Program will be held during the worship hour of 9 a.m. Sunday. The title of the program is “A TLC Christmas.” The church is located at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will present a “Blue Christmas” liturgy of prayers and music at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 in the church. December is a difficult month for many in terms of grief, long dark nights, stressful relationships and disappointed expectations. This service includes the lighting of many candles, healing prayers and hope-filled music. All are welcome. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. For additonal information call the church at (208) 743-9121 during office hours 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Friday.
“A Christmas of Joy, Hope & Peace,” the 50th annual Christmas Cantata will begin the prelude at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St. Attendees are invited to sing carols, hear the community choir and stories and witness the Bethlehem manger. Refreshments will follow.
A live nativity will be on display in the Lewiston Orchards this holiday season. The free event will retell the birth of Jesus with live actors, singers and animals from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19 at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St. More information is available by calling (208) 746-5031 weekdays before 2 p.m.
All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston is planning a Christmas concert at noon Dec. 19. All are welcome. The church is located at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.