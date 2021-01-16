In the churches

Memorial service set for those who died in Oct.-Dec.
A quarterly memorial service to remember those who died during the months of October, November and December will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Parking is in the back of the school building. Masks are required and will be provided. For additional information call (208) 799-5402.
Local missionary called to serve in Chile
Jaci Finch of the Lewiston 1st Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been called to serve for 18 months in Osorno, Chile, in the Spanish-speaking mission. She is the daughter of Aaron and Lana Finch, of Lewiston.