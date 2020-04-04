A free community dinner drive-through is set for 5-5:30 p.m. today at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., in the Lewiston Orchards. Guests are invited to enter the parking area from the Burrell Avenue side. The boxed meals will be handed through the driver’s window. Guests may then exit on the Airway Drive side of the parking area. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-8159.
Orchards Community Church is broadcasting services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are available on the church’s YouTube channel “Orchards Community Church” and on Facebook Live.
All Saints Catholic Church of Lewiston announced its Palm Sunday Mass this weekend will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Also, All Saints parishioners can pick up blessed palms from 8-10 a.m. Sunday at the church at 3330 14th St. A staff member will be stationed outside the main entrance during those hours. The church asks that parishioners not to stop and visit or congregate when picking up their palms.