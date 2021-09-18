In the churches
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity with the Rev. Beverly Hosea, Vicar will hold Sunday services at 8 a.m. with Holy Eucharist and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Eucharist and music. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/episcopalnativity. The church will also hold 7 a.m. Healing Eucharist on Wednesdays. Masks are required for all who enter the building. The church office is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. For additional information, call (208) 743-9121. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will host Sunday School Festival once a month from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch included) beginning Sunday. Children 4 years old through sixth grade are invited. The church is located at 3434 Sixth St., in the Lewiston Orchards. For more information call (208) 743-8159.