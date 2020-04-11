The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The supper is available for pickup only at the south entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. There will be no inside seating. The church’s food pantry remains open, with safety procedures in place for the distribution of food from 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the north entry door on Eighth Street. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
CrossPoint Alliance Church will celebrate Easter through three online services set for 6 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Each service will include a time of singing and a message. To participate in any three of the hourlong online services, visit the church’s website at crosspointlew.org, or through the church’s Facebook page, fb.com/CrossPointAllianceChurch. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-3000.