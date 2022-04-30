Workshop on being an influencer planned for today at Lewiston church
A women’s fellowship and learning event on being an influencer without being overly aggressive is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Hillside Church, 1519 Ripon Ave., Lewiston.
The event will include information about the men and women in the Bible who God uses to influence kings from speakers Angie Nuxoll and Enoch Leffingwell.
The event will include a free lunch.
Those seeking more information may contact Diana Sterling at (509) 552-0825.